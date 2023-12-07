CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although Toni’s in Clarksburg reopened last spring with the intention of staying open year-round, owners have decided to close the ice cream shop for the winter.

The restaurant announced on its official Facebook page on Wednesday that its last day open this year will be Friday, Dec. 15.

“Come get your last raspberry cone of the season! Thank you again for all the support! We will post our reopening date shortly. See you soon! ,” said the post.

The post said that Toni’s will reopen in 2024, following many other ice cream shops in the area that closed in the fall and will reopen in the spring.

After being closed for a few years, Toni’s reopened this past April under new ownership. A lot of the menu remains the same, maintaining favorites that people have loved for more than 50 years.

