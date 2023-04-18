CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Toni’s Ice Cream is back up and running after two new owners brought it back to life.

Co-owners, Paul Howe and Adam Barberio opened the shop on Monday, April 17, which they plan to keep open year round! Everything that was on the previous menu is still on the current menu, including the black raspberry soft-serve and the famous Italian hot dog, among other things.

The two owners grew up going to Toni’s Ice Cream and had the opportunity to buy into it, so they did! Howe told 12 News how it made him feel to run the community-known ice cream shop: “It’s great, it’s really—the outreach from the local community has been really heart warming. They’ve been stopping by as we’ve been working on the place and cheering us on, so We’re excited to be able to serve them we’re happy to see a lot of them here.”

Toni’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. When the summer season hits, Howe said that they might make Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings open longer. You can find those updates on Toni’s Facebook page or Instagram.