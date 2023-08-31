ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — After the intense flooding that swept over the north-central region of the state on Tuesday, the Town of Anmoore is still in the process of cleaning up.

Flooding in front of the fire department (WBOY image)

Tuesday’s flooding began when the creek banks that interweave throughout the town overflowed and spilled into the parking lot of the Anmoore Fire Hall. Water then made its way through the garage doors of the building, causing inches of water to rush into the council chambers.

This is the most severe water damage the town has experienced within the last decade. Although there were no injuries due to the flooding, a few vehicles were trapped in high waters at the intersection near the carbon plant and one individual had to be assisted by the Anmoore Fire Department out of their vehicle.

The parking lot beside the fire hall (WBOY image)

Although the clean-up process began immediately after the rain stopped, the procedure is still ongoing as the town has few hands on deck.

“We have a very small maintenance crew with limited time and resources as is, so manpower is not a real big strength for our town right now. It’s basically volunteer work. There was myself and another council member here that evening. We did the best we could with what we had, tried to clean up as best as we could but it’s still ongoing,” said the Town of Anmoore’s recorder, Amanda Cahill.

Flooding and debris in front of the carbon plant with a vehicle submerged inside (WBOY image)

Cahill mentioned that in preparation for future flood damages, the town would need to begin working on cleaning debris from the creek banks and drains.

To help assist Anmoore with its clean-up, you can reach out to its Facebook page, by emailing Amanda Cahill at Recorder@AnmooreWV.com and by calling Anmoore’s Municipal Building at 304-622-7431 during its business hours of 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.