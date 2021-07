CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A country star will be coming to Harrison County next month.

Trace Adkins will perform Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Clarksburg Amphitheater. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Clarksburg AMP, it expects tickets for the performance to go fast.

Premium seats are listed at $60, reserved seats are $55 and general admission tickets are $45.

