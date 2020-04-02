Traffic change coming to Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for construction

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways is alerting drivers to a change in traffic patterns coming to Route 98 at the entrance to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

According to a post from the City of Clarksburg, this change is to accommodate the closure of the main hospital access during construction of a new parking structure.

There will be periodic temporary lane closures for approximately two weeks, starting April 5, to change pavement markings and relocate the signalized access, according to the post.

The City stated the parking structure project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow for additional time in their commute.