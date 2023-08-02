CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There may be delays on West Virginia Route 50 through Clarksburg for part of next week.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said its crews will be working to remove hazardous trees from Monday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The DOH said that the westbound slow lane from mile marker 79.5 to mile marker 79, and the Second Street Exit will be closed.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their commutes.

Inclement weather may alter the project schedule, the DOH said.