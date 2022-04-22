CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City Parks of Clarksburg has announced award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is set to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater this summer.

The “It’s a Great Day to be Alive” singer will perform on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The performance will feature songs from his new album Set in Stone.

Travis Tritt (Courtesy: Clarksburg Amphitheater)

“When we told people, I was getting ready to go back in and record the first studio album I’d done in 13 years, they said, ‘Well, what kind of album is it going to be?’ The only answer I could come up with is, ‘It’s going to be a Travis Tritt album,’ and a Travis Tritt album to me represents everything I’ve ever done.”

A member of country music’s much-celebrated Class of ’89 that also includes Clint Black, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson, Tritt populated country radio with such hits as “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Help Me Hold On,” “Put Some Drive in Your Country,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart” and “It’s a Great Day to be Alive.”

Tritt has won two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, and a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist. He’s scored five number one singles and 20 Top 10 hits. He’s also acted in some movies and TV shows including Rio Diablo (1993), Tales from the Crypt (1995), Fire Down Below (1997), Outlaw Justice (1999), Touched By An Angel (1999), Blues Brothers (2000), Yes, Dear (2004), Brother’s Keeper (2013) and Forever My Girl (2018).

Tritt’s new album’s producer Dave Cobb is also well known for his work with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, and the Oak Ridge Boys who also recently performed in Clarksburg.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22. Advance tickets will be available by

visiting the Clarksburg Amphitheater website or by calling 866-973-9610. Advance tickets will be:

$45 for general admission

$55 for reserved seating

$60 for premium seating (first 7 rows from the stage)

Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event. For more information or to see other shows available this summer, click here.