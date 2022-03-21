CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The trial of a woman charged with the death of a young child in Harrison County Court began on Monday. Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected to serve on the jury.

Chasity Wodzinski, 31, is the last of three people to go on trial for the death of five-year-old Keaton Boggs.

Keaton died in March 2020 due to injuries suffered from abuse.

Wodzinski’s now ex-husband, Peter Wodzinski, as well as Keaton Boggs’ grandmother, Michelle Boggs, both pleaded guilty last year to the death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian by knowingly allowing child abuse by another person. Both were sentenced to serve 15 years to life in prison.

In the pre-trial motions, the defense asked for the guilty verdicts of Michelle Boggs and Peter Wodzinski to be included in the trial for the jury, citing that Boggs and Wodzinski pled guilty to knowing about the abuse and that someone had to actually inflict the abuse.

The judge plans to rule on the matter before opening statements.

Opening statements for the trial will begin on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Stick with 12 News for coverage of the trial.

