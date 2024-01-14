SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Nearly 30 trucks and their drivers lined up on Sunday afternoon for a convoy at Lincoln High School to pay their respects to a beloved community figure who passed away last week.

The convoy was held in memory of William “Bill” Salerno who worked at Salerno Brothers Inc. for most of his life. Salerno Brothers Inc. is a trucking, hauling and crane service company that works in areas across north central West Virginia, like Morgantown, Fairmont, Clarksburg and, of course, Shinnston. Salerno was 85.

Carter O’Dell and his wife April said they helped organize the convoy in just three days. Carter worked for Salerno and knew him for many years and said that Salerno was a friend to many, and his impact on the lives of the people around him is demonstrated by how many people took time out of their day to honor his memory, despite frigid temperatures.

Nearly 30 trucks lined up outside Lincoln High School to pay their respects to former colleague William “Bill” Salerno. (WBOY image)

“Billy has always been a member of the community and his family helped create what we have here today,” Carter said. “Everyone here is just like a family member to Billy while we worked for him, worked with him, and it’s more than just being an employer. He was a friend.”

According to Salerno’s obituary, Salerno worked with his brothers at Salerno Brothers Inc. since he was in high school and became a highly skilled crane operator. Throughout his years he donated time, money and construction resources to several important community projects like the Shinnston Veterans Memorial and the Shinnston Community Park.

“We’re just here because we all think the world of him and he just was a very good friend to everybody,” Carter said. “He was a man that was very family-oriented and [was] a community-minded person.”

The convoy departed Lincoln High School at around 2 p.m. and drove past the funeral home that was holding Salerno’s viewing, the Harrison Power Station, and the Salerno family farm.