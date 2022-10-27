BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Bridgeport and staff from The Bridge Sports Complex Citynet Center dedicated its artificial turf field.

A ribbon cutting was held on the artificial turf. The turf field was built to host multi-use events and has already hosted soccer, baseball, softball and lacrosse games.

“Outside of a school facility that is often limited to usage due to the school sports and activities it is probably the first of its kind in this area that is community-based,” said Joe Shuttleworth, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bridgeport. “We’ve set it up to where we can play softball and baseball on it as well. We’ve made it a little larger than a normal field but it is fully marked for soccer, and for football, and lacrosse. And we’ve had all of those events on here already.”

The newly dedicated turf field has also hosted some college events and city officials added that this new field is an asset to those who enjoy outdoor recreation and sports.

“The complex up here started about 12 years ago with the baseball fields, you know, we completed the Citynet Center which has been open for about a year and a half that I think has been kind of a life-changing event venue for a lot of local people,” Shuttleworth said. “Next year we have 38 events scheduled here already that will bring people to our area, fill up hotels and restaurants, and create jobs. And so, I think there is a little more to it than just the parks and recreation side of it, that it does have a large economic impact when we build these types of facilities.”

City officials said that they are working towards the future development around the Citynet Center where they have 80 undeveloped acres. They are starting to work on phase two area where they have ideas that they are looking into for the undeveloped area.