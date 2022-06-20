CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Emmanuel Christian School announced that two athletes from the Aquila Barbell Club have qualified for USA Weightlifting’s 2022 National Youth Championships in Las Vegas, Nev.

For the past six months, both Dezel Hyre and Isaac Paugh qualified for Youth Nationals and will now join 1,500 other athletes at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 25 to July 3rd.

Dezel Hyre. Courtesy of Emmanuel Christian School

Dezel Lifting Weights. (WBOY Image.)

Issac Paugh. Courtesy of Emmanuel Christian School

Issac lifting weights. (WBOY Image.)

Each athlete will get three attempts at the Snatch as well as the Clean and Jerk, requiring the athletes to lift their body weight in both events to qualify for Youth Nationals.

“All of the kids worked super hard in this program and to qualify for nationals you have to be technically proficient ,but you also have to put the work in, you have to come to club, you have to put the reps in,” said Kim Fairley, the head weightlifting coach.

Despite only having one arm, Dezel was still able to qualify for youth nationals. (WBOY Image.)

When discussing Dezel, Fairley said, “it is exceedingly difficult for someone who has one upper extremity to be able to lift.”

The Aquila Barbell Club is open to anyone and everyone and is located right next to Emmanuel Christian School.

The club was created six months ago.

“We created this program to help kids not only become physically strong but also to help them mature as adults, eat healthy and also make sure they are spiritually blessed,” said Fairley.

To learn more about Aquila Barbell Club. (WBOY Image.)

There are only three USA Weightlifting Clubs in West Virginia, and this club is the only one in the Clarksburg/Bridgeport area.

Coach Fairley said, “weightlifting is really important for individuals to help maintain their strength but to also reduce the risk of obesity.”

For more information on the Aquila Barbell Club, click here.

If you want information on Emmanuel Christian School, click here.

To help support Dezel Hyre and Isaac Paugh to get to Las Vegas to compete in the Youth Nationals, text any amount and keyword ‘vegas’ to (304) 406-7646