Two Harrison County municipalities hold elections

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two elections are taking place Tuesday in Harrison County.

The City of Bridgeport is holding elections for mayor and three city council seats.

Current Mayor Andy Lang is running for mayor unopposed, while John Wilson, Bob Greer, Dustin Vincent and Barry Balon are all running for the city council seats. Wilson is the only one running for re-election.

The Town of Nutter Fort is holding election for mayor, three city council seats and one unexpired term to fill a vacancy after Donald Webster passed away earlier this year.

Current Mayor Sam Maxson is running for re-election unopposed, while Natalie Haddix, Kenneth Johnson, Jim Link, Charlene Louk, Russell Sandy and Brian Richards are running for the three city council seats. Haddix and Louk are running for re-election.

Brenda Riley is running unopposed for the unexpired term.

Officials for both elections said it’s been a quiet day, but they are happy to allow residents to let their voices be heard.

“I wish that more people would come out and vote and have their voices heard. The municipal elections, they are actually just as important,” said Donna Krivosky, City Clerk for Bridgeport.

Polls in both areas are open until 7:30 p.m.

We'll have results for both elections as soon as they are available.