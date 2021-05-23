Two injured in collision on Route 50 Sunday afternoon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two people are in critical condition after an accident in Harrison County Sunday afternoon.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said a Subaru SUV and a motorcycle collided with each other at the intersection of Jarvisville Road and Route 50.

A man and a woman riding the motorcycle were both transported to area hospitals; the woman by helicopter to Ruby and the man by ambulance to United Hospital Center.

The driver of the SUV was reported to be OK.

Harrison County EMS and the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the accident.