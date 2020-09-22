Two local women create fundraiser for Councilman Malfregeot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two local women from the community have put together a fundraiser called “Bowties for Jimmy” to help Councilman Jim Malfregeot and his family, after the councilman was shot while trying to protect his wife and mother-in-law from a carjacking.

Valerie Howe and Karen Bisset explained how they came up with the idea to help the Malfregeot family. Howe began receiving multiple calls from people in the community asking what they could do, one them being from Bisset.

“I reached out to Valerie and said what are we doing, is there something we can do, I want to help, just something I have to do something,” described Bisset.

Bisset decided to make non- adjustable bowties because she felt that it would be easier than making traditional bowties. She stated the fundraiser began on Tuesday and they already have more than 100 orders. Both ladies said making and selling bow ties were a great fundraiser idea since councilman Malfregeot loves them. It’s also a way for people in the community to show their support to the Malfregeot family.

“It has just been phenomenal, like unbelievable the amount of people, the community pulling together to really want to help the Malfregeots,” Howe stated.

Howe explained how the bowties will take a while to get to those who donated, due to Bisset making them by herself. The ladies explained how people could display their bowties by placing it around a pole, as a regular neck tie, a bow on your purse, and many other ways.

Their goal is to make a Facebook page where everyone who gets a bowtie can post a picture with it and leave a message for councilman Malfregeot and his family.

Bowties are available by donation of $20.00 or more. To donate you can check out the “Bowties for Jimmy” Facebook page.