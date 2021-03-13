Two local women host 5k

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two local women held their first-ever 5k at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex to raise money for a local organization.

Brenna Goodson and Stefanie Moore put together a Leprechaun Dash 5k to help benefit the Harrison County Humane Society.

Runners

Over 50 people came out to participate in the 5k also kids participated in a sprint.

Goodson said she and Stefanie were thinking of ways to get everyone out racing again.

“It’s been a tough year, a tough year for runners, and what better way to get out and start the new year running and to help out the Humane Society”, said Goodson.

Those kids that participated received a necklace once they crossed the finish line and the first-place boy and girl received a pair of sunglasses. Also, awards were passed out to the first and second place female and male runners.

Goodson said they chose the Humane Society because they love animals. She continued and stated they plan to hold this event in 2022 as well.

All proceeds from this 5k went to benefit the Harrison County humane society.