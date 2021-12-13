U.S. Space Force visits Johnson Elementary School to teach STEM

United States Space Force Maj. Adrian Law talks to students at Johnson Elementary School about the Space Force and STEM. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A member of the United States Space Force dropped by Johnson Elementary School in Bridgeport on Monday morning.

Maj. Adrian Law spoke to fourth and fifth graders at the school about the Space Force and what the branch of military does, as well as about STEM.

The U.S. Space Force is the newest branch of the military and will celebrate its second birthday on Dec. 20.

Students at Johnson Elementary School listen to United States Space Force Maj. Adrian Law talk about Space Force and STEM. (WBOY Image)

The branch plans to celebrate its birthday every year by teaching kids about STEM and giving back to the community.

“It’s incredibly exciting. This is the 11th presentation I’ve done and the first one I’ve had a chance to do in person. So, we were just fortunate enough to be close enough to West Virginia from where I work in Michigan to come down and meet the elementary and high school students and talk to them a little bit about our program. And, to do it in person, I think, really helps bring it to life,” said Maj. Law.

Johnson Elementary School was one of three schools in the state of West Virginia to receive a presentation from a member of the Space Force.