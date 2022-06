BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (UHC) is conducting a community health needs assessment.

The survey hopes to help the hospital identify the top health priorities in the community so that the hospital can provide better service to its patients.

The assessment is mostly focused on Harrison and Doddridge counties but will also accept responses from other areas of the state or anyone who uses UHC’s services.

The survey only takes a few minutes. You can find a link to it here.