BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine United Hospital Center and nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant are holding a blood drive next Wednesday to address a critical shortage in north central West Virginia.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 327 Medical Park Dr. in Classrooms 1 and 2.

Donors will receive a $6 prepaid gift card as an incentive, as well as a chance to win one of five $3,000 prepaid gift cards.

According to a press release sent to 12 News Wednesday, appointments are recommended and can be made by phone at 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825), or online at donateblood.centralbloodbank.org and searching with Group Code W4310001.

All blood types are needed to address the shortage, so donors don’t need to know their type, the release said, but O positive and O negative are especially high in demand.