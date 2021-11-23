UHC hosting blood drive amid national blood shortage

Bridgeport, W.Va – United Hospital Center (UHC) is partnering with Vitalant (formerly Central Blood Bank) to host a community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The drive will take place at The Bridge Sports Complex, located at 400 Forrester Blvd in Bridgeport, on Court 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To support safe social distancing, all prospective blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment either by phone at 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or online here by searching with Group Code W4310001.

It is a safe, comfortable process that takes only about an hour – from registration to juice and cookies! The actual donation generally takes only about 10 minutes. United Hospital Center press release

In addition to contributing blood for people in need, all blood donors will be entered into a random drawing to win a gift voucher from Spoonful of Comfort worth $95.00. First-time blood donors will also learn their blood type at the event.

According to a UHC press release, every whole blood donation can potentially save three patients’ lives because their blood is separated into three components: red cells, platelets, and plasma.

Red cells are help pediatric patients, trauma or surgery patients, and people with anemia

Platelets are needed by those being treated for cancer, people with blood disorders, and patients receiving open-heart surgeries and organ transplants

Plasma is given to patients in shock, and those with severe burns or clotting disorders

Most healthy people are eligible to donate blood. Donors should eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water the day of their appointment. People can donate regardless of vaccination status, but all doners must bring ID and wear a mask.

There is no waiting period to donate after being vaccinated for COVID-19 or the seasonal flu shot.

Donors with all blood types are needed, especially type O, the most transfused blood type. O-negative is what emergency room personnel reach for when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type.