UHC hosts 20th annual Celebration of Life

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center hosted its 20th annual Celebration of Life event for cancer survivors on Sunday.

Local cancer survivors, along with their friends and family, gathered at the Bridgeport Conference Center for a lunch and a performance by the Chanticleer Children’s Chorus of West Virginia.

This event is intended to inspire the community through success stories.

“I think it provides inspiration and hope to people that will be diagnosed with cancer in the next week or the next ten years to say that cancer survivorship is really growing,” said UHC Vice President of Oncology Linda Carte.

“I think it’s important for us to not only get an opportunity to perform, but for the kids to be part of an event like this where it’s not just a concert. It’s something special and meaningful,” said Dan Hughes, director of the Chanticleer Children’s Chorus.

This event ends each year with the presentation of a ‘Guardian Angel Award’ that recognizes a person who has supported a cancer survivor along their journey.