BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Sunday, the United Hospital Center held its 24 Annual Celebration of Life for Cancer Survivors at the Bridgeport Conference Center. Cancer survivors and cancer patients from UHC were invited to attend with a guest for an event held in their honor.

“I think it’s so important to recognize patients and even though each cancer journey is unique they all have that commonality to share. So, sitting in a room with people who have been through exactly what you have been through is really important for patients and part of their journey,” said, Meredith Williams, Director of Cancer Services.

Since the event’s inception in 1999, it has helped raise awareness concerning the battle of cancer. Celebration of Life provides an opportunity for cancer survivors to connect with other survivors, celebrate milestones, and recognize the healthcare providers, family and friends who have supported them along their journey.

Cancer Survivor and Co-Founder of Wings of Hope, Mary Ann Cowger said she was honored to attend the event. “I’m honored to be here today, because with all the other people that have also survived cancer and I think in a way it’s a shame to see how many people are here because of cancer, but they do this every year and I think it’s a great thing,” said, Mary Ann Cowger, Cancer Survivor and Co-Founder of Wings of Hope.

An individual is considered a cancer survivor from the time of diagnosis throughout the treatment and beyond.