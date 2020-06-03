UHC hosts blood drive to help with shortage during pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Many citizens gave back to the community on Wednesday by donating blood.

United Hospital Center hosted a blood drive at its Mountaineer Medical Building in Bridgeport. This was part of an effort to help resolve a blood shortage during the Coronavirus pandemic.

All donors were encouraged to wear a mask or face covering to stay safe and showed up at their appointment times. Many said it felt good to know they were doing their part to help those in need.

“It really doesn’t take much time to do such a thing, and I have a blood type that is very much usable by others, so for that reason it’s just a no-brainer for me. I would do this every eight weeks if time would allow,” said blood donor Rosemary Trupo.

United Hospital Center will hold another blood drive the first week of August.