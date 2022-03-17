Mike Tillman (Courtesy: WVU Medicine)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The President and CEO of United Hospital Center (UHC) has announced his plans to retire, according to a release from WVU Medicine.

Michael Tillman has worked at UHC since 1993 and has served as the chief executive officer since 2014. His retirement will be effective June 10, 2022, according to the release.

In a memo to employees, Tillman said, “UHC’s proudest moment has been how our employees handled the pandemic. Our staff’s care and their compassion for patients is nothing short of extraordinary.” Jeff Barger, UHC board chairman, remarked that UHC has achieved remarkable financial and quality results during Tillman’s tenure, and noted that UHC has been listed three times in the last two years on nationwide top 100 hospital awards.

The UHC Board of Directors, under the direction of Chairman Jeff Barger; UHC Medical Staff under the direction of its President Joseph Fazalare, M.D.; and Albert Wright, President and CEO of WVUHS, will be working with the board and medical staff of UHC to select the next CEO.