BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Auxiliary to the United Hospital Center (UHC) held its forty-fifth “annual awards luncheon” at the Bridgeport Conference Center on April 19.

The event started with a welcome from the Auxiliary President, Sharon Montgomery, whose two-year term has ended. UHC’s Chaplain, Reverend Johnmark Camenga, said a prayer over the food before participants ate lunch with one another. Volunteers were awarded for hours and years of service, which included:

Hours of Service

100 hours Russell Cook Kimberly Denny Lois Reed

500 hours Sheila Heston

1,000 Hours Patricia Gray Robbi Whiteman Karen Whyte

2,500 hours Sandy Miller

3,500 hours Sharon Montgomery

16,500 hours Carol Haynor



Years of Service

10 years Sharon Montgomery

15 years Helen McCarty Betty Pulice Janet Wilson

20 years Carol Gaynor

25 years Joy Adams

55 Years Lyda Lister



This is an installation year, which means new officers were installed into their positions at the luncheon. Sharon Montgomery passed the President role over to Patricia Gray, making the President-Elect for 2025, Donald Niles. Debra Donini passed her Secretary role over to Judy Gonzalez, and Carol McKisic passed Treasurer over to Judy Maxwell. These positions are held for two years, meaning the next installation year will be 2025.

Amongst the awards, recognition, and lunch, the program also consisted of a memorial service, comments from UHC, Auxiliary coordinator comments, business meetings, and a drawing.

As for the President’s report, the following projects have been acknowledged:

Community Projects $16,000 given in scholarships $30,000 Capital Campaign Donation Cost of Community Donations – $4,000

Volunteer Coverage 6,850 hours of Volunteer Service which equates to $150,000 2022 gift shop net profit of $85,000

Fundraising Sales Net profits for these sales were just under $35,000



When asked by a 12 News reporter why it is important to hold this luncheon every year, Patricia Gray, current Auxiliary President said, “everybody has worked really hard as volunteers, and sometimes it’s a little be thank-less but we all enjoy doing it. So this just give us the chance to all be together and to recognize those who have done the important work.” Previous President, Sharon Montgomery added, “and many times the volunteers are disbursed through the hospital at the areas they work in, so it’s a chance to be together as a group again and touch base.”

If anyone is interested in volunteering, the Auxiliary is always welcoming new members. You can find more information by clicking on this link.