BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – WVU Medicine United Hospital Center hosted an “Oktoberfest Fundraiser” during the month of October.

A basket pickup event was held on Friday at the Mountaineer Medical Building parking lot at the entrance to United Hospital Center.

The Oktoberfest baskets were filled with:

Generous portions for two award winning weisswurst and bratwurst

Freshly baked soft pretzels

Pickled red onions

A variety of mustards

Bavarian potato salad

Creamy Obatzda cheese spread

Candied nuts

Autumn inspired dessert

Mountaineer Bees local honey

Greenbrier Valley Brewing’s Ole Ran’l Pilsner and Zona’s Revenge Witbier

Items in the baskets were selected by volunteers to create an “authentic” Oktoberfest experience for those who wanted to participate. Salads and spreads were prepared fresh by culinary students of Pierpont Community and Technical College, in cooperation with United Hospital Center’s Garden View Café.

Baskets were for sale through pre-orders until Oct. 19. Each basket was $200 and there were only 250 baskets available for sale. All proceeds from baskets that were bought will benefit the Pediatric and Maternal Child Compassion, Caring and Comfort Funds at the United Hospital Center.

Pediatric and Maternal Child Compassion, Caring and Comfort Funds support in purchasing of toys, books and crafts that help to provide enrichment for young patients. At the beginning of a family’s journey in the UHC Maternity ward, they are provided with newborn sleep sacks and infant clothing. A support group is also offered by the hospital to comfort measures for grieving mothers after losing a child.

UHC Director of Development, Lora Edgell, stated in a press release, “last year, over 7500 children came through our doors at United Hospital Center. Nearly 6000 were seen in the Emergency Department, and we delivered nearly 900 babies. The families in our community value quality, compassionate healthcare so close to home.” Edgell added, “our littlest patients and their families need our help.”