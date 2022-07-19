BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Jazz Society (WVJS) is hosting a Ukraine Benefit Show at the Benedum Civic Center on July 22.

The “Decon Blues” band will be performing from 7 p.m. to around 9:30 p.m. This band is made up of local musicians. They have not played since 2019 but will have a featured player, Karen Greene, a GRAMMY-winning artist. Greene loves playing with the band because she is an old friend of theirs. Most of the musicians are playing out of the goodness out of their hearts so that they can have as much money going to the cause as possible.

Proceeds that are made from this fundraiser will go directly to Doctors Without Borders. Doctors without Borders is a non-governmental organization that serves all around the world, helping civilian populations that are injured in war zones.

There will also be food that is included in the price of the ticket for the “Tour of the Southland Buffet.” The Southland Buffet is a take on an old Steely Dan song, which is one of the bands that Decon Blues was named after, they also play many of their songs. This buffet is mostly made up of New Orleans food.

When the war in Ukraine started, the WVJS, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, was looking for ways to do some events. They thought it was a good cause to fundraise for and they have also had a number of musicians over the years that they have brought from Ukraine to West Virginia, so they felt they had a connection with the cause.

WVJS had an event in May where they raised almost $1,000. They are hoping that they can raise the same amount, or more, to send to the non-government organization.

Bob Workman, event sponsor and Decon Blues drummer, feels this event is important so that the Ukraine population can have help in making sure their healthcare needs are taken care of.

“I’m not of Ukrainian descent but, I, again, can’t imagine what those folks are going through, through no fault of their own, an unprovoked attack,” Workman said. “And, um, this is a very small thing that we can do to help, and, it’s, you know, one way, you know, the only way I know how to help.”

Tickets are $35 per person and $65 for a “Donor’s Gold Circle.” However, as of July 19, there was only one table left to be reserved. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Those interested in getting tickets for the Friday event can call 304-517-9813 or email WVJazzSocietyNOW@gmail.com.

As of right now, they have no upcoming fundraisers but they are considering having one in the fall. If there is an update or change, you can find more information on its website or Facebook.