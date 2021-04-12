Unicare donates hygiene closet to Harrison County schools

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. — On Monday morning, Unicare donated a hygiene closet to the Harrison County board of education to help students at all of the area’s schools. The closet was presented at the principal’s meeting in Clarksburg.

In the closet, all students will have access to basic hygiene resources. Inside, there is soap, shampoo, deodorant, feminine products and more. In addition, there are snacks and water available in ready-made bags for students, for those who do not have at home. Unicare feels like the closet will be crucial to students whose families otherwise could not afford these products.

Supplies can discreetly be given to students who need.

“When people don’t have basic hygiene items,” said Natalie Robinson. “They’re less likely to attend school daily. They’re less likely to engage in classroom activities, engage in sports. And, unfortunately, are more likely to have that peer on peer bullying. And so, we want to address that.”

Robinson said that Unicare’s relationship with Harrison County schools does not end at the closet. The four Unicare representatives who visited the principal’s meeting on Monday presented a check for $3,000 for schools. In addition, Robinson hopes to have Unicare come into classrooms quarterly to teach students health and hygiene education.