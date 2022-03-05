BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Unicare’s Repack the Backpack event made its last stop for the school year at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Unicare holds the event in different counties throughout West Virginia halfway through the school year to restock students with free supplies to replace what they may have used up to the halfway point.

“By us, Unicare, providing this event, we really wanted to bridge healthcare with education to really support our families in need. We know that preparation is key to finishing the school year off strong, and so by offering these school supplies to our students we hope that they finish off really strong this year,” said Natalie Robinson, Marketing Manager, Unicare Health Plan.

Notebooks, folders, pencils, erasers, and a Unicare backpack were given out today for the last Repack the Backpack event by Unicare.