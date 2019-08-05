Union Mission helps prepare students for upcoming school year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Union Mission in Fairmont held a school supply giveaway for students in Marion County this afternoon.

100 students were able to get free school supplies to help prepare them for the upcoming school year. Thanks to community donors and volunteers from Dominion Energy and United Health Care, students were able to choose from a wide selection of brand new backpacks, rulers and pencil boxes.

Mission Director George Batten says its important to make sure all students enter the school year on an even playing field.

“We’re very happy to be able to do this,” Batten said. “For us, it’s an important event. Children have been a part of our history since 1940. Just to be involved again with the children, means all the world.”

The Union Mission has been holding this school giveaway for the last 16 years.