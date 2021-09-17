United Health Foundation receives $35,000 donation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – BlaineTurner Advertising is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a large donation to the United Health Foundation.

The advertising agency is making a $35,000 donation to the foundation, which helps support United Hospital Center. The money will be used for the hospital’s newest addition, which encompasses a women’s health center and the West Virginia University School of Nursing program.

“You have to step back and say, ‘maybe we help leave our mark on the community and the state by helping them build this new structure. I just think that you know, as a legacy, it’s something that we can be really proud of,” said Ginna Royce, CEO of BlaineTurner Advertising.

A “topping-off” ceremony was held at United Hospital Center on June 14, 2021, for the building of their new structure, which BlaineTurner Advertising has donated money to.

“The ability to make this donation comes from a lot of hard work from the other team members to help us get to the level where we can donate that kind of money,” said Delbert Royce, CFO of BlaineTurner Advertising. “We have a hardworking, very talented, and they make that possible.”

“All three of us were born in West Virginia,” said Sarah Rogers, President of BlaineTurner Advertising. “And we’ve all made the decision to leave our mark in this state. So, I think anything that we can do to give back to this beautiful area, certainly, [on the] top of our list.”

A check will be presented to United Health Foundation on Sept. 27 at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.