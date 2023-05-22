WILSONBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After establishing its home base in the former Gore Junior High School building just outside of Clarksburg, United High School celebrated and officially retired the old school with a flag ceremony Monday.

The former flag was dedicated more than 60 years ago when the school was known as Gore Junior High, and on May 22, United High School held a flag raising ceremony and a presentation for its indoor flag.

Raising of the flag

The ceremony began at noon with members of Robert C. Byrd High School’s Junior ROTC, Bridgeport High School’s Trio of Trumpets and Clarksburg’s Honor Guard to help commemorate the event.

12 News asked United High School history teacher and event organizer Curtis Edwards why he felt the importance of holding this ceremony for his students.

Bridgeport High School’s Trio of Trumpets RCB High School’s Junior ROTC Curtis Edwards (Left) and Clarksburg Honor Guard

“I thought it was a good opportunity for the local people to see and understand what United High School does, what our purpose is in our education system here in Harrison County and for the students to see how veterans and our community members, and they all support them,” Edwards said.

United High School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 30 in Liberty High School’s gymnasium at 6 p.m.