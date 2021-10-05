United Hospital Center and Vitalant teaming up for blood drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center and Vitalant are partnering up to hold a blood drive for the community on Wednesday.

The blood drive will be held at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport on Oct. 6.

The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport

Blood donors will be entered into a raffle for prizes provided by The Bridge, including a one-month free membership and a clip and climb pass.

Those who recently received a flu shot or a COVID-19 vaccine can still donate blood, as there’s no waiting period after receiving those vaccinations.

Officials with the blood drive said October is a very important month for blood drives.

“Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there are a lot of people who will be treated for breast cancer and other types of cancer, and most cases, those patients do need platelets,” said Kristen Lane, Manager of Communications at Vitalant. “So, anyone who donates platelets is helping a cancer patient right here in our community.”

The drive will be from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.