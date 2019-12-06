United Hospital Center and WVU Medicine Hospice hosts Gift Of Lights 2019

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday, United Hospital Center and WVU Medicine Hospice hosted its annual Gift of Lights at the Hospice Garden near the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

The event was a way for people to share a holiday memory about a loved one that has died. Family members were able to light a candle in remembers of their loved one, in celebration of their lives.

Hospice officials said those in attendance could see the lights in the tree’s remembering the light of life that was experienced with their loved one.

“It is a great way to bring them together and to hear the different stories, and just knowing that us as hospice nurses we have been a part of those stories as well, and just getting to see the family members of those that we have cared for and just being able to reunite with them because they are life family to us as well,” said Natasha Yeste-Delaney, Director of Hospice.

Songs were sung as well as a prayer and blessings were given to those in attendance. Names were read of the loved ones who are remembered this holiday season.