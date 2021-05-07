United Hospital Center celebrates Older Americans Month

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – May is Older American’s Month, and United Hospital Center in Bridgeport is celebrating the event. Older American’s month is dedicated to those who are 65 and older.

This year’s theme, is communities and strength. The theme comes from the aftermath of the pandemic, where older Americans have been isolated from others to keep themselves safe.

United Hospital Center

Doctors say that older Americans living through different conflicts in time has created the country we are today.

“Those difficult times helped build upon where we are today, to help make us more resilient Americans, to help us become resilient country,” said Dr. James Malone, Family Physician and Medical Director of United Transitional Care Center.

Here are some tips from WVUMedicine on how to share and connect this Older Americans Month: