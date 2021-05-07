United Hospital Center celebrates Older Americans Month

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – May is Older American’s Month, and United Hospital Center in Bridgeport is celebrating the event. Older American’s month is dedicated to those who are 65 and older.
This year’s theme, is communities and strength. The theme comes from the aftermath of the pandemic, where older Americans have been isolated from others to keep themselves safe.
Doctors say that older Americans living through different conflicts in time has created the country we are today.
“Those difficult times helped build upon where we are today, to help make us more resilient Americans, to help us become resilient country,” said Dr. James Malone, Family Physician and Medical Director of United Transitional Care Center.
Here are some tips from WVUMedicine on how to share and connect this Older Americans Month:
- Look for joy in the everyday: Celebrate small moments and ordinary pleasures by taking time to recognize these. Start a gratitude journal and share it with others via social media, or call a friend or family member to share a happy moment or to say thank you.
- Reach out to neighbors: Even if you cannot get together in person right now, you can still connect with your neighbors. Leave a small gift on their doorstep, offer to help with outdoor chores, or deliver a home cooked meal.
- Build new skills: Learning something new allows us to practice overcoming challenges. Take an art course online or try a socially distanced outdoor movement class to enjoy learning with others in your community. Find an opportunity to teach someone, even casually.
- Share your story: There is a reason storytelling is a time-honored activity. Hearing how others experience the world helps us grow. Interviewing family, friends, and neighbors can open up new conversations and strengthen our connections.