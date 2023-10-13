BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Hospital Center (UHC) held their second annual Oktoberfest basket pick-up event on Friday at the Mountaineer Medical Building on the UHC campus.

With October being the hospital’s ideal month of fundraising, UHC decided that Oktoberfest would be the best theme to celebrate with friends and family. Volunteers packed German-inspired bushel baskets with local and regional treats, as well as items from Germany. Baskets were pre-ordered and were able to be picked up at the event.

Jennifer Lopez, a community volunteer, said “we thought Oktoberfest was a great theme. So, we have our bushel baskets and they’re full of German-inspired foods. We did try to source things locally as much as possible. Um, we do have fresh-pressed cider from Pennsylvania. Uh, we sourced our bratwurst from Missouri, they’re award winning. Um, we do have some things imported from Germany, but we’ve got West Virginia apples. Um, so, so it’s a variety of foods and everybody has had some pretty good feedback.”

Proceeds from Oktoberfest will benefit all babies born at UHC with HALO SleepSacks, which replace all loose blankets in cribs and provide a safe sleep option for newborns.