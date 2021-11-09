United Hospital Center holds Coats for Kids Drive

The Coats for Kids Drive at UHC is kicking off soon. (Courtesy: WVU Medicine United Hospital Center)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Have extra coats laying around that you never wear? Have your kids outgrown their winter coats from last year? You can donate them to this year’s United Hospital Center Coats for Kids Drive.

Dr. Joesph Fazalare came up with the idea several years ago after his kids had too many coats, and he wanted to donate them to kids who weren’t as fortunate.

Dr. Joseph Fazalare and Dr. Christopher Courtney, the two doctors from UHC who run the drive. (Courtesy: WVU Medicine United Hospital Center)

The drive will take coats that are new with tags in any size, including adult sizes.

Dr. Fazalare said he wants to challenge local businesses as well to get involved with the drive.

“Times are tough, and I just really want, you know, if anybody could just pitch in one coat. I’m not asking for 10 or 20 or 30. One coat is all it takes, and if you can give adult sizes, that would be really nice too so I can take care of those bigger kids as well,” said Dr. Fazalare.

The drive’s goal is to get 750 coats before the end of the year.

If you’d like to donate, coats can be dropped off at the United Orthopaedics and Spine Center, on UHC’s campus, at 227 Medical Park Dr. during normal business hours. For questions about the winter coat drive, please call 681-342-3500.