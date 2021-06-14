United Hospital Center holds ‘Topping Off’ ceremony

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center held a “Topping Off” ceremony for the last piece of their new East addition Monday morning.

The steel beam featured signatures of hospital employees, and a tree with a flag on top as a good luck measure.

A tree and flag are placed on top of the last beam to go onto the East addition of United Hospital Center

Construction crews and WVU Medicine employees were happy to see the new addition come to life.

“We’ve been expanding for 10 years. Not only here on this campus, but throughout the region, and many of our physician office buildings. The growth of this facility over the last 10 years has been pretty remarkable,” said Mike Tillman, CEO and President of United Hospital Center.

The new addition will have five floors, and will feature a new WVU School of Nursing Campus, two new operating rooms, an expanded pharmacy, expanded support services storage, more MRI machines, a new mechanical room and a new OB-GYN clinic.