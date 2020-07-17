United Hospital Center named one of the top 100 hospitals in the country

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center has recently received a major distinction.

The Bridgeport hospital has been named one of the Fortune IBM Watson Health Top 100 Hospitals for the second time. It was selected from more than 3,000 hospitals in the country based on financial health, patient experience and clinical outcomes.

Staff members said they are honored to be recognized for all of their hard work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be ranked by IBM Watson as a top 100 hospital, as well as Lown, on a lot of overarching measures, these are independent analysis that we don’t ask to participate in and we certainly don’t pay for them, validates that the care inside those walls is of a national level,” said Dr. Mark Povroznik, Vice President of Quality at UHC.

United Hospital Center opened its new structure in 2010 and employs more than 2,000 associates.