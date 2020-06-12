United Hospital Center receives designation for quality hip and knee replacement surgeries

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va .- A local hospital has received an honor for quality work.

United Hospital Center in Bridgeport has been chosen as a “Blue Distinction Center” by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia for high quality knee and hip replacement surgeries. In order to receive this designation, a facility must show expertise in these procedures and produce few patient complications.

“The volume of surgeries in north central West Virginia, it speaks loudly that you can be recognized for a program and have a complication rate so low,” said Dr. Mark Povroznik, Vice President of Quality at UHC.

“It’s also validation of what we’re doing here is set up to get the patients, the people within our community the product that they need to get better,” said Dr. Christopher Courtney, orthopedic surgeon.

This distinction helps patients choose the best providers based on quality care.

