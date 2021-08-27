United Hospital Center receives donation of ‘Heroic Flag’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The United Hospital Center in Bridgeport received a handmade wooden flag made by a Florida teenager.

The flag, called “Heroic Flag”, was made by 16-year-old Lorenzo Liberti. Liberti is donating a “heroic flag” to one hospital in every state, and UHC made the cut.

The flag represents healthcare workers and their front-line work to COVID-19.

The plaque below the flag at United Hospital Center

The flag currently hangs in the entryway of the hospital for all to enjoy.

“It’s really great, a great honor. And, it’s not just us. Because they picked just one hospital, there’s still every hospital in this state and every hospital in the country has healthcare heroes,” said Denise Steffich, the auxiliary coordinator for the hospital.

The public can purchase one of these flags to help homeless veterans. You can purchase one here.