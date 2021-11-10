United Hospital Center receives Guardian of Excellence Award for second year in a row

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Physicians Care Inc. (UPC), a subsidiary of United Hospital Center, has been awarded the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for the second year in a row.

The award recognizes healthcare organizations that are achieving the 95th percentile or above in performance inpatient experience based on patient responses.

Officials from UPC said they’ve had hospitals from across the country reach out to them to figure out what the secret is to winning the award.

“It speaks to our physicians, our advanced practice professionals, and all of the staff that we have out at our practices that take care of patients every single day,” said John Forester, CEO of UPC.

Officials from Press Ganey said they are “humbled by UPC’s incredible efforts, and their ability to adapt to imperatives of COVID-19 on top of the increasing demand for consumerism in healthcare.”