United Hospital Center starts annual “Coats for Kids” drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center in Bridgeport is holding its annual coat drive to help local children who need to stay warm during the winter months.

The hospital’s United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is taking donations for its “Coats for Kids” drive from now through the month of December. Community members are encouraged to donate new coats of any size, with tags still attached, by dropping them off at 227 Medical Park Drive during normal business hours.

The need for coat donations has increased this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m hopeful we can help some people that either didn’t need help last year or were kind of in a better spot last year, and so I’m excited about that and things are really rolling and doing well,” said Dr. Joseph Fazalare with UHC Orthopaedics.

Anyone with any questions is encouraged to call 681-342-3500.