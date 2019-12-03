United Hospital Center utilizes new blood flow restriction therapy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center is using a new type of therapy to help heal injuries.

Blood flow restriction therapy (BFR) involves applying a specialized tourniquet to a patient’s arm or leg and then inflating it to a personalized pressure.

This procedure is short, only taking between six and 30 minutes and is often used on athletes and injured military members.

“I’ve been a physical therapist for 25 years, and in 25 years I’ve never seen anything with this much research behind it. A lot of things have hype, but this definitely has proven to be as effective as what they claim,” said United Rehab physical therapist Jason Posey.

As of right now, this therapy is exclusive to United Rehab, a department of United Hospital Center.