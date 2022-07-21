CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Summit Center in Clarksburg Thursday revealed its new identity. The center is now called Healthy Minds and it houses MVU Medicine’s behavioral health facilities.

It offers treatment for a range of mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression and substance abuse, and focuses on destigmatizing conditions and their treatments.

The new Healthy Minds sign unveiled at what used to be known as the United Summit Center. WBOY image.

WVU Department of Behavioral Medicine and Psychiatry Chair James Berry said the process of rebranding to “Healthy Minds” started in 2020 as the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns underscored the need for services.

“In an attempt to decrease the stigma that exists and has persisted for a long time regarding seeking help for mental illness, so we wanted to put a much more positive connotation to this and in an attempt to hopefully really remove a number of barriers that someone would have to seeking help,” Berry said.

In addition to Healthy Minds — Clarksburg, there are locations in Lewis, Upshur, Braxton, Gilmer and Doddridge counties that WVU says offer outpatient therapy, medication management, Assertive Community Treatment, waiver case management, residential treatment services, and multiple community-based programs.

Rebranding efforts are still underway, including updates at WVU’s central behavioral health hospital, Chestnut Ridge Center.

Call 855-WVU-CARE (855-988-2273) to schedule an appointment at Healthy Minds — Clarksburg.