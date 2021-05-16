United Technical Center hosts annual car show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Technical Center held its annual car show on Sunday afternoon.

The show, in its 33rd year, featured around 75 cars, and also included a 50/50 raffle, homemade lamps for purchase and a drawing to win a bike.

Cars shown at the UTC Car Show

Proceeds from the show go towards the center’s Skills USA program to offset the cost of the state and national competitions.

“The staff here made a commitment a long time ago that we would do this at no cost to the students, and this is one of our fundraisers to fund the trip,” said Steve Shaffer, teacher at United Technical Center.

The car show took a hiatus last year because of COVID, but Shaffer is excited to have the show again.