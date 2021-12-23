United Way caring for homeless through the holidays

The First United Methodist Church is located on 2nd Street just off of Route 50. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The holidays can be a tough time for those left on their own. The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is working to help remedy that for some.

Through the shelter recently opened at the United Methodist Church in Clarksburg, people in the homeless community now have a place to go for the holidays. Every night, the shelter is open to provide a warm meal and a place to stay out of the cold. There are 30 beds in the shelter.

Beyond downtown, the United Way partnered with organizations on the fringes of the counties it serves to help make sure everyone is accounted for.

“These folks, some days the only person they see all day long is that driver, so it’s more than a meal, it’s a wellness check,” said executive director Brad Riffee. “When we’re able to engage these citizens, we’re able to connect them to the resources they need to better their lives.”

The funding that helps the homeless community is done through grants. To learn more about the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, click here.