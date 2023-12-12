BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Once again, the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is helping wrap your Christmas gifts to support nonprofit organizations in the area.

Every year, a booth is set up in the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport where volunteers representing the agencies supported by the United Way spend the day wrapping gifts. People who want their gifts wrapped for them can visit the booth in the mall, which is located in the large open space between JC Penney and the Food Court.

The wrapping station was open Monday and Tuesday this and will be open for the following hours in 2023:

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 2-8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 2-8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 from noon-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

For a list of organizations supported by the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, click here.