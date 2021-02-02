United Way continues “Dine and Donate” into 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County continued its Dine and Donate campaign into 2021 by partnering with a popular local taco shop.

From noon until 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon, those who visited Taqueria Lou Lou in Nutter Fort for either dine in or take out could mention the United Way. A portion of their funds were donated to the county’s 20 member organizations.

The United Way has restaurants lined up to participate in this weekly event through March. They said it is a great way to fundraise while also getting people out of the house safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re marketing and promoting local restaurants, and we’re also giving families an opportunity to pick up food or go in all masked up and safe to get a portion of proceeds donated to the united way while also supporting our communities,” said Tracy Miller with the United Way of Harrison County.

If you are interested in donating to the United Way, text GIVEUNITEDHC to 313131 or drop off your donation at the office on West Main Street in downtown Clarksburg (Board of Education building).