CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of Feb. 14, the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (HDC) has reached 81% of its annual campaign goal, but still needs help to reach its overall goal.

One hundred percent of the funding received from the United Way’s campaign fundraiser will go to help with the 21 partner organizations that they have. Just a few of the organizations United Way is partnered with include:

Harrison County CASA Program, Inc. Court Appointed Special Advocates

Healthy Grandfamilies Program

The Change Initiative: The Phoneix Recovery House

Health Access, Inc.

The fundraiser of choice this month is “Karaoke for a Cause,” which is held at Brickside Bar and Grille in Bridgeport every Wednesday between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. A $10 entry fee will cover all karaoke nights in the month of February. Performers must be 18 years or older and indicate the name and artist of the song being performed on a registration form. The registration form must be completed by Feb. 22.

During Karaoke for a Cause, performances can be shared to get more votes, in which one vote is $1. Voting takes place online or at Brickside during performances, and there is no limit on the number of votes per ballot. The deadline for voting is February 27 and winners will be announced at Brickside on March 1. Winners receive:

1st Place – $300

2nd Place – $200

3rd Place – $100

Campaign Chair, Wayne Worth, spoke of the importance of raising these funds for their partner organizations. He said, “our community also has a lot of challenges, and those challenges have faces, and those challenges sometimes have had issues that are beyond their control. And if we can help out, you know, through our donations to help enhance our 21 partner organizations who go out there and address those challenges with people.. Then I feel like we’re improving the quality of life, you know, not only of our citizens, but of our region.”

Worth told 12 News that the campaign fundraiser will be coming to an end towards the end of March. If interested in donating to the campaign fundraiser, you can do so by visiting this link and clicking “donate,” or by attending a United Way event. Events can be found on the United Way (HDC) Facebook Page.