CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A day of water-filled fun is planned for Sunday, Oct. 1 at Maple Lake in Bridgeport thanks to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (UWHDC).

The Paddle 4 A Cause event runs from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and gives people an opportunity to pull out a kayak, canoe, paddleboard or anything else that floats to join the excitement, according to a UWHDC release.

All proceeds go to support UWHDC’s 2024 fundraising campaign, which looks to raise $780,000 for 22 United Way partner agencies.

Besides paddleboarding lessons and rentals being present, courtesy of the Appalachian Boarding Company, a costume paddle contest will also be held with a prize going to the best costume. Additionally, volunteers from Fairmont State University’s Concrete Canoe team will lend support. Attendees also still have time to enter the cardboard boat race, with medals being given out to the winners.

Spectators can cast their vote for the People’s Choice category of the competition.

To register, visit the UWHDC website.

Charitable donations and sponsorships can be made on the UWHDC website or by calling 304-624-6337.